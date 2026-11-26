Colorado State overcomes an early setback against San Diego State, securing its 29th conference title and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University volleyball fans have another reason to celebrate this Thanksgiving after the Rams captured the Pac-12 Tournament championship Wednesday night at Moby Arena.

Before a hometown crowd of 3,057, Colorado State defeated San Diego State in five sets, extending its winning streak to 19 matches and improving its overall record to 25-3.

The championship did not come easily. San Diego State dominated the opening set, 25-7, before Colorado State recovered. Facing elimination after the third set, the Rams won the final two sets to secure the championship.

Freshman Helps Lead Comeback

Freshman Ella Stowell recorded a career-high 17 kills, while teammates Kekua Richards and Maria Brun contributed 10 apiece. Brun earned tournament MVP honors.

Libero Karsyn Fetzer also played a pivotal role, recording 11 assists and 14 digs.

The victory caps an exceptional conference season for Colorado State, which finished undefeated in regular-season Pac-12 play and claimed both conference championships.

NCAA Tournament Awaits

The Rams will learn their NCAA Tournament assignment during the selection show Sunday, November 29, at 4 p.m. Mountain Time on ESPN.

For Northern Colorado volleyball fans, Wednesday’s championship marks another milestone in the program’s storied history — and the postseason is far from over.

Read more at Colorado State Athletics.