René Moffatt Music & Emily Barnes Live at Salt Road Brewing

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An intimate evening of original music and storytelling in Old Town Fort Collins

Fort Collins music fans are invited to an intimate live performance featuring René Moffatt and Emily Barnes on Saturday, December 27, at Salt Road Brewing. The evening showcases original songs, rich harmonies, and heartfelt storytelling in one of Old Town’s most welcoming brewery spaces.

René Moffatt brings a soulful, Americana-inspired sound shaped by thoughtful lyrics and dynamic musicianship, while Emily Barnes adds depth and warmth with her own compelling songwriting and vocal style. Together, the pair promise a relaxed yet engaging night that highlights Northern Colorado’s vibrant local music scene.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at Salt Road Brewing, located at 321 Firehouse Alley in Fort Collins. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy craft beer and settle in before the music starts.

