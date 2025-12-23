Fort Collins Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Battlecreek Drive Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Follow-up: Arrest made in December 21 Battlecreek Drive fatal shooting

Fort Collins — Fort Collins Police Services has arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting near the 2000 block of Battlecreek Drive on Sunday evening, December 21, an incident initially reported by North Forty News on December 22. North Forty News

Police responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 7:57 p.m. that night and found an adult male victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers identified a male at the scene, Brody Jason-Michael Hill (DOB 01/24/2004), as the suspect. Hill was safely taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Class 1 Felony – Murder in the First Degree (1 count)

(1 count) Class 5 Felony – Unlawful Conduct Involving an Unserialized Firearm, Frame, or Receiver (3 counts)

(3 counts) Class 1 Misdemeanor – Large Capacity Magazines Prohibited (1 count)

Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division, said investigators quickly identified and apprehended a suspect, and that the incident appears to involve only the two individuals. He added that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact the Fort Collins Police Tip Line at 970-416-2825 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after next-of-kin notification. The investigation remains active, and no further details are available at this time.

Charges are accusations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services