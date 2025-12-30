Riverside Renewal Polar Plunge Returns for New Year’s Day Reset

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A cold-water plunge, yoga, and sauna experience invite participants to start 2026 with wellness along the Poudre River

Kick off the new year with a bold and refreshing tradition at the Riverside Renewal Polar Plunge, returning to Riverside, Colorado, on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Set along the scenic Poudre River in Bellvue, the event offers a mindful reset for those looking to begin the year energized and grounded.

Now in its second year, the Riverside Renewal plunge is designed as a post-celebration ritual following The Mishawaka’s New Year’s Eve festivities. Participants will take part in a guided Poudre River cold plunge, followed by Yoga Pod-led yoga and breathwork, and a warm-up in a sauna experience provided by Foundry Saunas. The combination of cold exposure, movement, and relaxation is intended to support wellness, clarity, and intention-setting for the year ahead.

The event will also return on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $78; details and registration are available online.

