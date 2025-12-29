Windsor Utility Rates Jump 26% to Fund Infrastructure

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Water, sewer and stormwater bills rise Feb. 1 to support critical system upgrades

WINDSOR, Colo. — Water, sewer, and stormwater rates in Windsor will increase starting Feb. 1, 2026, to fund major infrastructure projects tied to public health, system reliability, and long-term compliance. The updated rates will first appear on the March 2026 utility bills.

For an average single-family home using 5,000 gallons of water per month, the change represents about a 26% increase in the total monthly utility bill. A $100 monthly bill in 2025 would increase to about $126 in 2026.

Town officials say the increase is driven primarily by the replacement of Windsor’s aging wastewater treatment facility and an unplanned but necessary replacement of a central 24-inch water line beneath 15th Street, which serves as a key supply line for much of the community.

“We recognize that a 26% increase is significant, especially for residents on fixed or limited incomes,” said Town Manager Shane Hale. “But these investments are necessary to keep Windsor’s water and wastewater systems safe, reliable, and compliant with state and federal standards.”

The wastewater treatment facility is more than 30 years old and is operating at full capacity. Rising construction costs have significantly increased replacement costs, making the project a substantial financial commitment. Sewer rates are increasing the most because they fund the new facility, while water rates make up the largest share of the overall bill.

Windsor’s utilities are funded through enterprise funds, meaning only customer rates—not general tax dollars—can be used to operate, maintain, and improve the system. Under Colorado’s Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights (TABOR), utility costs must be paid by those who use the services.

To help residents manage the increase, Windsor offers free indoor and outdoor water audits, water-saving guidance, and direct customer support. More information is available at windsorgov.com/UtilityRates and windsorgov.com/Water. Residents can also request audits at windsorgov.com/WaterAudits or contact Windsor Utilities at [email protected] or 970-674-2400.

Source: Town of Windsor