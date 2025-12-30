Small Grants Aim to Grow Local Food Systems

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New state microgrants open doors for Northern Colorado’s urban farms and community growers

Urban growers across Northern Colorado now have a new opportunity to strengthen local food production through a first-of-its-kind microgrant program from the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Urban Agriculture Program has opened applications for its new Urban Agriculture Microgrant Program, which supports small-scale projects that expand production, improve conservation practices, and boost community education and engagement.

State officials say urban producers play a key role in building resilient local food systems—especially in fast-growing communities along the Front Range.

“Urban producers play a critical role in resilient local food systems across Colorado,” said Evanne Caviness, director of the department’s Conservation Services Division. “Farming in an urban interface poses unique challenges, and investing in innovation and resilience helps these operations serve their communities.”

For this program, urban agriculture includes the cultivation and distribution of agricultural products in and around urban, peri-urban, and rural areas, with a primary focus on serving residents and businesses. Eligible operations need not be located in major metropolitan areas, making funding accessible to smaller communities throughout Northern Colorado.

A total of $20,000 is available statewide, with individual grants capped at $5,000 per applicant. Funds may be used for actionable improvements, capacity-building, or projects that enhance community engagement in local food production.

Applications are due by January 26, 2026.

The Urban Agriculture Program will also host an informational webinar on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 9 a.m., covering application details and eligibility. Registration information and complete program details are available on the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Urban Agriculture Program webpage.

The initiative aligns with the department’s strategic priorities, including environmental stewardship, climate resilience, community development, and economic productivity.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture