Sight Songs Opens at Cornerstone Gallery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multidisciplinary artist Nicolas Dürr explores nature, reflection, and immersive light in new Fort Collins solo exhibition

Fort Collins art lovers are invited to experience Sight Songs, a solo exhibition by Montreal-born, Fort Collins–based artist Nicolas Cassel Dürr, opening Friday, February 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cornerstone Gallery in downtown Fort Collins.

The free exhibition brings together Dürr’s recent works inspired by music, light art, stage design, and the natural world. Through layered acrylic, alcohol ink, and India ink applied to canvas, glass, mirror, metal, and wood, Dürr translates immersive experiences into still compositions that shift depending on the viewer’s perspective.

The collection includes several series that define his evolving artistic language. Jungle reflects the dense complexity of natural ecosystems, using translucent layers and mirrored surfaces to suggest movement and discovery. Down The River expands on that foundation, introducing constructed landscapes that play with reflection and shifting vantage points. In Divine Beauty, animals appear within mirrored environments, symbolizing the shared connection between humans and the natural world. Meanwhile, Hall of Mirrors explores portraiture and human expression, emphasizing how the faces we encounter shape our understanding of ourselves.

Dürr, born in 1996 in Montreal, works across painting, drawing, and light-based media. Now based in Fort Collins, his work celebrates the interdependence of humans and nature while underscoring the importance of authentic human expression in an increasingly technological world. His previous solo exhibitions include JUNGLE at The Lyric and earlier installations at Cornerstone Gallery.

Additional viewing dates include Thursday, February 19 (2–6 p.m.), Thursday, February 26 (2–6 p.m.), and Friday, February 27 (5–9 p.m.). Cornerstone Gallery is located at 225 West Oak Street in Fort Collins. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.nicolascasseldurrart.com or contact [email protected].

