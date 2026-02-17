Loveland Fire Chief Placed on Leave; Petition Emerges

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A petition expressing “no confidence” in the board of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is circulating among residents following the placement of Loveland Fire Chief Tim Sendelbach on administrative leave.

According to reporting published by FireRescue1 and originally covered by the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the LFRA Board placed Sendelbach on paid administrative leave on January 28 and has discussed a letter of intent to terminate his employment. The board has not publicly released details regarding the reason for the leave, citing confidential personnel matters. The FireRescue1 report can be viewed here:

https://www.firerescue1.com/fire-chief/colo-fire-board-delays-decision-on-termination-of-high-profile-chief/

The LFRA Board is scheduled to meet on February 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Fire Administration Building, 410 E. Fifth Street in Loveland. The meeting is open to the public and may be attended both in person and virtually, according to information posted on LFRA’s website.

The petition, also dated February 25, calls for the chief’s immediate reinstatement and alleges that recent board decisions have disrupted organizational stability and eroded public trust. As of publication, the Change.org petition had 723 verified signatures. A version of the petition is publicly available here:

https://www.change.org/p/citizens-declaration-of-no-confidence-and-petition-for-reinstatement-of-the-fire-chief

North Forty News has not independently verified the identities of the petition’s organizers or all signatories.

North Forty News has contacted LFRA board leadership, City of Loveland officials, and other relevant representatives for comment. Officials have been given until 5 p.m. tomorrow to respond. This story will be updated as additional verified information becomes available.

