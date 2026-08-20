Sundance Film Festival Brings ‘The Weight’ to Fort Collins

Director Padraic McKinley and actor Julia Jones will appear at The Lyric for an advance screening August 31

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado moviegoers will get an early look at a Sundance Film Festival selection when The Weight screens outdoors at The Lyric in Fort Collins on Monday, August 31.

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Director Padraic McKinley and actor Julia Jones will attend the special advance screening and take part in an extended introduction before the film. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the screening beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event is presented by Sundance Film Festival and The Lyric in partnership with the ACT Human Rights Film Festival, Best of Fests Colorado, Colorado State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Visit Fort Collins, with thanks to Vertical Entertainment.

The Weight, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, stars Ethan Hawke as Samuel, a man separated from his daughter and sent to a brutal prison. There, Warden Clancy, played by Russell Crowe, offers him a dangerous path to freedom: join a group of prisoners tasked with smuggling gold from a remote mine.

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The drama-thriller also stars Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Avy Berry and Sam Hazeldine. The film runs 1 hour and 53 minutes and is scheduled for theatrical release on September 18.

McKinley began his career as an editor before moving into producing and directing. His credits include Kingdom, American Gods, The Good Lord Bird, Poker Face, Ghosts of Beirut, and The Sticky. He has edited 16 feature films and more than 200 television episodes.

Jones is known for portraying Leah Clearwater in The Twilight Saga films and Angela Bishop in Dexter: New Blood, along with appearances in productions including The Mandalorian. Sundance Institute staff are also expected to attend the Fort Collins event.

The screening comes as Sundance prepares for a major transition in Colorado. Beginning in 2027, the Sundance Film Festival will make Boulder its new home. The first Boulder festival is scheduled for January 21–31, 2027.

For Fort Collins-based ACT Human Rights Film Festival, the screening continues its work connecting local audiences with independent films and filmmakers. ACT’s 12th annual festival is scheduled for April 1–4, 2027.

Tickets for The Weight screening are $8 to $12. The event will be held on The Lyric’s outdoor screen at 1209 N. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

Source: Sundance Film Festival / ACT Human Rights Film Festival / The Lyric

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