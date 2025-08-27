Superhero Run Returns to Weld County to Support Children in Need

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

13th Annual Event Will Benefit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy

GREELEY, Colo. — September 20, 2025 — Costumes, running shoes, and community spirit will come together once again for a cause that protects children. The 13th Annual Superhero Run, hosted by Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy, takes place Saturday, September 20, at the Greeley Family FunPlex.

The family-friendly event is more than a race—it’s a chance for Northern Colorado residents to rally behind children and families impacted by abuse and neglect. Runners and walkers of all ages can take part in the 1-mile, 5K, 10K, and Kids Fun Run, all while celebrating community, fitness, and compassion.

“This event is a powerful show of support for children in our community,” said Susan McKenzie, Fundraising and Development Manager for Life Stories. “Every step taken helps us continue our advocacy work and provide healing resources for those who need it most.”

Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy plays a critical role in Weld County, offering programs such as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Child Advocacy Center. These services guide children through the challenges of legal and welfare systems, ensuring they receive safety, support, and hope.

This year’s Superhero Run will feature carnival games, prizes, a live DJ, festive costumes, and even a surprise visit from Santa. Awards will be given for best costumes, fastest finishers, and largest teams. Families are encouraged to register online before 4 p.m. on September 19 to secure early registration rates; prices increase on race day.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Time: 7:15 a.m.

7:15 a.m. Location: Greeley Family FunPlex

Greeley Family FunPlex Registration: Register online here

For more information about Life Stories and its programs, visit lifestoriesweld.org.

Source: Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy