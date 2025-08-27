FNBO Awards $1.73 Million in Grants, Strengthening Northern Colorado Communities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local organizations in Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, and Boulder County receive support for housing, workforce development, and financial literacy

Northern Colorado nonprofits will see major support this year as First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) awarded $305,000 in Impact Grants to 19 organizations across the region. The funding is part of FNBO’s $1.73 million in grants distributed to 90 nonprofits in eight states.

The grants target FNBO’s three philanthropic pillars: affordable housing, workforce development, and financial literacy. Local organizations receiving funds include:

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity – $25,000 for affordable home construction.

– $25,000 for affordable home construction. Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity – $20,000 for new homeownership opportunities.

– $20,000 for new homeownership opportunities. Housing Catalyst (Fort Collins) – $10,000 for community support and financial literacy workshops.

– $10,000 for community support and financial literacy workshops. Neighbor to Neighbor (Fort Collins) – $15,000 for housing stability and emergency assistance.

– $15,000 for housing stability and emergency assistance. Project Self-Sufficiency (Loveland–Fort Collins) – $25,000 for career pathways for single parents.

– $25,000 for career pathways for single parents. The Matthews House (Fort Collins) – $20,000 for family case management services.

– $20,000 for family case management services. Homeward Alliance (Fort Collins) – $10,000 for workforce programs supporting unhoused adults.

– $10,000 for workforce programs supporting unhoused adults. University of Northern Colorado Foundation (Greeley) – $20,000 for small business development services.

– $20,000 for small business development services. The Boys & Girls Club of Weld County (Greeley) – $10,000 for youth workforce and financial literacy training.

– $10,000 for youth workforce and financial literacy training. The Greeley Dream Team (Greeley) – $10,000 for alumni workforce and mentoring programs.

Additional funding went to organizations in Boulder and Longmont, including A Precious Child, Bridge House, Thrive, and Intercambio, among others.

Christina Kahler, FNBO’s Managing Director of Philanthropy and Marketing, said these investments have ripple effects across communities:

“When people acquire the tools to build lasting financial security, they don’t just empower themselves—they strengthen entire communities.”

Across all states, FNBO’s Impact Grants will benefit affordable housing projects, small business development, financial education programs, and workforce readiness initiatives.

For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit fnbo.com/impact.