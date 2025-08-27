Larimer County Launches “Be Awkward… Ask” PSA on Gun Safety

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New campaign encourages parents to ask about firearms in homes their children visit

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A new public service announcement is urging Larimer County parents to start a conversation that may feel uncomfortable but could save lives: asking about gun storage when children visit a friend’s home.

The Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety Coalition, in partnership with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, has released “Be Awkward… Ask,” a short video reminding parents to ask whether firearms are present in the home and, if so, how they are stored. The PSA can be viewed on the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.

Addressing a Local Safety Concern

The Coalition, founded in 2019, focuses on three goals: promoting responsible gun ownership and secure storage, empowering youth to speak up about unsafe situations, and supporting young people already impacted by gun-related incidents. The coalition stresses that it is not a political entity, but unified in its mission—keeping children safe.

Research shows parents often underestimate their children’s access to firearms. According to the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, one in four Larimer County students said they could obtain a loaded gun without adult permission at home, from a friend, or from a family member.

“It’s alarming that one in four Larimer County students report being able to access a loaded gun without adult permission,” said Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director. “We all have a role to play in preventing a preventable death by ensuring firearms are stored safely and securely. Our children’s lives may depend on it.”

Wide Community Support

The message has gained backing from all Larimer County law enforcement agencies and school districts, including Poudre, Thompson, and Estes Park.

“Our top priority is keeping students safe, at school and in the community. The ‘Be Awkward… Ask’ campaign is a simple but powerful reminder that safety starts with honest and brave conversations,” said Ruby Bode, Superintendent of Estes Park School District.

Local law enforcement leaders echoed the importance of safe storage. “This PSA is a reminder that asking about gun storage—even if it feels uncomfortable—can help save lives,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda.

The campaign’s second PSA, “Choices,” is currently in development. It will focus on adolescents and how one bad decision involving a firearm can have lifelong consequences.

A Community-Backed Effort

The PSA was made possible through funding and support from coalition members and partners, including UCHealth, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Alliance for Suicide Prevention, Imagine Zero Suicide, and local school districts.

For more information about the Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety Coalition, visit larimer.gov/cja/juvenile-gun-safety.