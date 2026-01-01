Switchman Sleepin’ Brings Vintage Swing Energy to Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Fort Collins show blends Western swing, jazz, and roots Americana

Downtown Fort Collins will get a dose of vintage swing and Americana flair on Friday, January 2, when Switchman Sleepin’ takes the stage at the historic Aggie Theatre, joined by local favorites Amoeba Swing. The free show begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Switchman Sleepin’ is known for a high-energy sound rooted in Western swing, early jazz, and classic Americana. Drawing inspiration from the dance halls and rail towns of the early 20th century, the band blends upright bass grooves, swinging rhythms, and playful storytelling into music that feels both timeless and fresh. Their performances are designed to get audiences moving, whether listeners come to dance or enjoy the lively musicianship.

Over the years, Switchman Sleepin’ has built a loyal following across Colorado by delivering shows that balance tight arrangements with a loose, joyful spirit. Their music nods to swing-era traditions while embracing modern songwriting, creating a sound that resonates with longtime swing fans and new listeners alike.

The evening also features Amoeba Swing, a Fort Collins-based band known for keeping classic swing music alive with energetic performances and a strong connection to the local dance community. Together, the two acts promise a lively night of rhythm, movement, and old-school charm in one of Northern Colorado’s most iconic music venues.

Accessible seating is available. Guests needing accommodations are encouraged to contact the venue in advance at 970-482-8300 or by email at [email protected]. More information about Switchman Sleepin’, including their full band bio, is available on their official website.

