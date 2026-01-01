Sugar Creek Breaks Ground in North Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

171-acre master-planned community adds diverse housing, trails, and infrastructure investment

Infrastructure work is underway on Sugar Creek, a new 171-acre master-planned neighborhood taking shape in north Loveland at the southeast corner of Highway 287 and East 71st Street. The project is designed to deliver a walkable, connected community with housing options that serve residents across income levels and life stages.

When fully built out, Sugar Creek is expected to add up to 1,110 homes, including single-family, attached, multifamily, for-rent, and for-sale options. The development emphasizes access to nature, featuring two community parks, intentional landscape design, and direct connections to the Loveland Regional North Trail system, thereby expanding outdoor recreation opportunities for north Loveland residents.

The project also brings significant public benefits beyond housing. More than $79 million in public infrastructure improvements are planned, including upgrades to East 71st Street, work along the Louden Ditch, extensions of 65th Street and Monroe Avenue, intersection improvements at Highway 287, and new water and sewer lines.

The development is led by locally owned Black Timber Builders, which partnered with Taylor Morrison and Trumark Homes to deliver single-family residences. According to Black Timber, the builder selection focused on shared values around quality, community, and long-term livability.

“Sugar Creek is committed to creating a meaningful impact that extends well beyond housing,” said Russell Baker, principal at Black Timber Builders. “Our goal is to elevate the quality of life for everyone who calls this community home.”

Land for the project was assembled in 2021 from the Thompson Valley School District and Sitzman Investments LLLP. Developers worked with local officials, community partners, and nonprofit housing organizations to shape a neighborhood that supports Loveland’s evolving housing needs, from first-time buyers to families and residents looking to right-size their homes.

Initial infrastructure work is expected to wrap up by fall 2026, with single-family home construction beginning shortly after. Apartment construction is currently in the design approval phase, with an estimated start in the fourth quarter of 2026. Home sales are anticipated to begin in spring 2027, with the first homes delivered in summer 2027.

More information and ongoing updates are available at https://www.sugarcreekloveland.com.

