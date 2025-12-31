Child Killed in Greeley Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A five-year-old passenger dies following a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 85 and 22nd Street

A crash at a major Greeley intersection is under investigation after a child succumbed to her injuries.

A five-year-old child has died following a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 85 and 22nd Street in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. An initial investigation indicates a Ford Focus driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 85 and attempted to turn left (westbound) onto 22nd Street when it was struck on the passenger side by a southbound Tesla driven by a 51-year-old woman. The impact caused both vehicles to spin into a semi-truck that was stopped at the intersection.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the child, who was a passenger in the Ford Focus, before she was transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver in critical condition. She later died from her injuries. Her name will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Ford Focus sustained minor injuries. The Tesla driver and the 55-year-old semi-truck driver were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Doug Medhurst at [email protected].

Attribution: Greeley Police Department