Tell It Like It Was: A Four-Week Storytelling Journey Begins at Poudre River Public Library

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free program helps Northern Colorado residents find their voice through story and community

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Starting Sunday, November 9, the Poudre River Public Library will host Tell It Like It Was, a free four-week workshop series inviting Northern Colorado residents to explore the art of personal storytelling. The sessions run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. each Sunday, offering participants a creative and reflective space to share true stories that matter.

Presented by Side Porch Stories, this course welcomes anyone interested in storytelling—no writing or performance experience required. Through guided reflection, skill-building exercises, and story practice, participants will craft their own personal narratives while learning to lead story circles in their communities.

Enrollment is limited to 15 participants, ensuring an intimate, supportive environment. Each attendee will leave the program with a polished story, a deeper understanding of storytelling elements, and a toolkit to foster meaningful conversations within their circles of influence.

This workshop series is part of a growing movement in Northern Colorado to use storytelling as a tool for connection, empathy, and community leadership—reminding us that every voice has power, and every story matters.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.