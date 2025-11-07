Finding Balance: Preventing Burnout Before the Holidays Begin

by Anica Zvonek, Beyond the Mirror Counseling & Wellness | northfortynews.com

Anica Zvonek

You haven’t even had time to put the Halloween decorations away, but the holiday lights are already up in Downtown Fort Collins, and someone’s already humming “Jingle Bells.” It happens every year in Northern Colorado, where in the blink of an eye, there is a calendar explosion of family gatherings, work potlucks, school concerts, and financial demands–creating the perfect storm for stress, exhaustion, and feelings of burnout.

Some people think burnout barges through the front door, where it can be predictable and easy to catch; however, burnout is more subtle than that. It shows up in the quiet corners of your day, where you can easily miss it if you are too busy juggling everything else. If you start to notice that you are feeling “off,” these are the early signs:

Waking up feeling tired, even after a full night’s sleep

Feeling emotionally flat, running on autopilot, or easily irritated

Difficulty focusing, feeling scattered, or forgetting small things

A body that is tense – headaches, a tight jaw, aching shoulders, feeling fatigued.

Feeling like you are trying your best and still not good enough

Burnout happens, and none of these signs mean you’re failing. They’re simply small alarms reminding you that you’re running low on bandwidth. The good news: catching burnout early gives you room to shift course — and the solutions don’t have to be elaborate or picture-perfect. Real grounding is often messy, practical, and simple — no three-hour meditation or deep well of calm required. Sometimes it just takes micro-moments of rest that remind your body it’s allowed to pause and breathe. Try:

Stepping outside into the crisp Colorado air, even for a minute

Take micro-pauses. A stretch, a slow breath like "Stop. Breathe. Be.", or a quiet window stare — tiny resets matter.

Do small movements to release tension

Using your senses to come back to the present — notice five things you can see, four you can touch, three you can hear, two you can smell, one you can taste

Finding a daily ritual that's yours alone — your quiet morning coffee before anyone else wakes up absolutely counts

One of the biggest causes of burnout is the pull to say yes to everything — bake, attend, host, volunteer, decorate, smile — which can turn even happy traditions into unpaid overtime. Boundaries aren’t about shutting people out; they’re about saving enough energy to actually enjoy the moments that matter. That might mean saying no (politely), asking for help (bravely), or just deciding some things can wait until January. Burnout prevention isn’t about creating a flawless holiday — it’s about building a softer landing before the chaos hits full speed.

Things you can do to prepare yourself for the season:

Find what matters most and start there. Try the acronym MOST — M for motivating, O for objective, S for small enough to succeed, T for timely during the holidays.

Carve out quiet time. Real rest counts. Doom scrolling doesn't.

Keep a "Nope List." Cross off what drains you before it even begins.

Redefine "festive." Cozy and imperfect still sparkle.

Ask for help. Sharing the joy means sharing the workload too.

Check in with Future You. If they wouldn't thank you for it, let it go.

Here in Northern Colorado, early winter has a way of slowing us down — whether we plan to or not. The shorter days, crisp air, and quiet after a snowfall remind us to pause, breathe, and focus on what matters most. By leaning into these small moments, protecting your time and energy, and showing up for yourself, you can meet the holidays fully. They don’t need a perfect, hyper-productive you — just you: real, rested(ish), and still showing up.

Part of Beyond the Mirror’s 20th Anniversary community wellness series, “Navigating Mental Health Through the Holidays.”