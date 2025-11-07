Big O’s Ron Lautzenheiser Honored as Tire Industry “Humanitarian of the Year”

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins business leader recognized for decades of community service and local philanthropy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For nearly three decades, Ron Lautzenheiser has been a familiar face and a helping hand in Fort Collins. This year, his generosity has earned national recognition: Tire Business magazine has named Lautzenheiser its 2025 Tire Dealer Humanitarian of the Year, an honor given to one tire dealer nationwide who demonstrates outstanding commitment to community service.

The award, presented October 24 at the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce by Tire Business senior reporter Kathy McCarron, includes a $2,500 donation to a charity of the winner’s choice. Lautzenheiser selected Project Self-Sufficiency of Northern Colorado, which helps single-parent families achieve financial independence.

Ron Lautzenheiser with his son and business partner Jim Lautzenheiser and Jim’s wife Sandra. (Photo courtesy Mantooth Co.)

“Without my son Jim, I could not have the time or the means to give back on this level,” said Lautzenheiser, co-owner of Big O Tires franchises in Northern Colorado. “There are 25,000 dealers in the U.S. who give so much back. It is truly humbling to be named Humanitarian of the Year.”

From Tires to Transformation

Lautzenheiser and his son Jim opened their first Big O Tires location in 1996. Nearly 30 years later, they’ve expanded to four Northern Colorado stores — all with community engagement at the core of their business.

Ron became an early advocate for redeveloping north Fort Collins, investing in a new store on North College Avenue and helping to found the North Fort Collins Business Association (NFCBA). Former Fort Collins Mayor Ray Martinez called him a “pivotal force in community development,” noting his ongoing collaboration with city leaders to revitalize the area.

Tire Dealer Humanitarian of the Year Award (Photo courtesy Mantooth Co.)

A Legacy of Giving

Ron and his wife, Katie, launched Project Smile, a nonprofit program providing free dental and vision care to underserved children in Fort Collins. Since its inception, Project Smile has helped more than 10,000 children. Lautzenheiser also co-founded Coats & Boots, which distributes winter gear to over 1,000 kids each year.

“The first phase of my life was learning, the second phase was earning, and the third phase — returning — is the most meaningful,” Lautzenheiser said.

The Big O team’s charitable reach extends even further. Ron and Jim’s shops offer complimentary vehicle inspections, tire rotations, and wheel alignments for Project Self-Sufficiency families. They’ve also partnered with local Big O dealers to donate trees for Arbor Day and have collectively raised more than $100,000 for community causes.

“As businesspeople, Jim and I have always believed that taking care of our customers also means taking care of the community around us,” Lautzenheiser added. “This award is as much for our employees and our community as it is for me.”

Honoring a Northern Colorado Leader

Ron Lautzenheiser is the 32nd recipient of the Tire Dealer Humanitarian of the Year award, a recognition that Tire Business calls a “cornerstone of the magazine’s commitment to highlighting ethical leadership in the tire and automotive service sectors.”

For more about Project Self-Sufficiency, visit bringthepower.org.