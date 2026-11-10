The Great Fort Collins Nutcracker Brings Holiday Magic to Lincoln Center December 4–5

Gratie Ballet’s new production features nearly 100 student, community, and professional dancers in three Fort Collins performances.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A beloved holiday tradition will take the stage in Fort Collins this December as Gratie Ballet presents The Great Fort Collins Nutcracker, bringing together nearly 100 dancers for a festive celebration of ballet, music, and community.

The new production will be performed at The Lincoln Center on December 4 and 5, offering Northern Colorado families three opportunities to enjoy the holiday classic.

Featuring student, community, and professional dancers, the production highlights the region’s performing arts community while introducing audiences of all ages to the timeless magic of The Nutcracker.

The performances also provide an opportunity for local dancers to share the stage with experienced professionals, showcasing the talent and dedication behind Northern Colorado’s growing arts scene.

Performance Schedule

Friday, December 4: 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 5: 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 5: 7 p.m.

All performances will take place at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins.

Tickets and additional performance information are available through the Lincoln Center’s official ticketing website.

The Great Fort Collins Nutcracker — Tickets and Information

With nearly 100 performers participating, The Great Fort Collins Nutcracker promises a community-centered addition to the region’s holiday entertainment calendar.