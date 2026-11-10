Meals on Wheels Seeks $20,000 to Feed Weld County Neighbors This Holiday Season

Colorado Gives Day campaign supports hot meal deliveries, daily wellness checks, and volunteer services for homebound residents

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A knock on the door can mean much more than a meal for homebound residents across Weld County. For one local woman, it may have saved her life.

When a Meals on Wheels volunteer arrived at her home and received no answer, the volunteer contacted the organization’s office rather than leaving the meal behind. Staff reached the woman’s family, who requested a wellness check. She was found on the floor after a fall and received medical attention. Without the volunteer’s concern, she might have remained injured and alone for several days.

That commitment to looking after neighbors is driving a holiday fundraising campaign by Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County, which hopes to raise $20,000 by Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, December 8.

“Stories like this remind us that what we do extends far beyond delivering a meal,” said Michelle Dwyer, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Weld County. “For many of the people we serve, our volunteers provide an important daily connection and may be the only familiar face they see that day.”

The nonprofit delivers hot meals and provides daily wellness checks to homebound and older adults throughout Greeley, Evans, Eaton, Fort Lupton, Gilcrest, Johnstown, LaSalle, Mead, Milliken, Platteville, Windsor, and surrounding communities.

Growing Need Across Weld County

Since its founding on April 1, 1970, when eight volunteers delivered 24 meals in Greeley, Meals on Wheels has become an essential source of nutrition and companionship for residents who cannot easily leave their homes.

So far in 2026, approximately 175 volunteers have delivered 36,628 meals to 354 Weld County residents.

The organization faces increasing demand as Colorado’s older population grows, food prices rise, and federal funding remains limited.

For residents who no longer drive or have difficulty walking, even a nearby grocery store can be inaccessible. Meal deliveries help them maintain independence while providing regular human contact.

One client described the emotional connection with volunteers in a recent survey.

“I really enjoy the people that deliver. They care about me. When my [beloved pet] passed, they grieved with me,” the client wrote.

Another resident explained that using a walker and no longer driving made grocery shopping difficult, adding, “Your delivery people are terrific!”

Meals on Wheels reports that it does not maintain a waiting list for service, making continued financial support and volunteer recruitment especially important.

Donations Can Go Further Through Colorado Gives

The organization’s $20,000 fundraising goal is part of Colorado Gives Day, a statewide charitable giving campaign.

Donations made between November 1 and December 8 qualify for a share of the Colorado Gives Foundation’s incentive fund, which exceeds $1 million.

For local donors, contributions can have a direct impact:

$46 provides one neighbor with a week of meals.

$199 provides meals for approximately one month.

Monthly donations provide dependable funding throughout the year.

Colorado Gives Day also includes five Power Hours on December 8, beginning at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. Nonprofits can compete for additional $2,000 awards during those periods, with two $10,000 grand prizes available through statewide leaderboards.

New monthly donations may also qualify for matching funds through a $250,000 recurring donation program. The first month of each eligible new recurring gift is matched up to $100, subject to program availability.

Monthly supporters become members of the organization’s Lunch Bunch, a community of donors helping sustain meal deliveries year-round.

Volunteer Drivers and Kitchen Helpers Needed

In addition to financial contributions, Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers to keep its delivery routes running.

Volunteer drivers are particularly needed for weekday routes in Greeley, Platteville, Fort Lupton, and Mead.

The organization also welcomes kitchen volunteers who can spend a few hours each week sorting donated food and assisting with kitchen operations.

Beyond delivering nutrition, volunteers serve as an important connection to the outside world for residents who may otherwise spend entire days alone.

“It takes a community to make this possible, and the generosity of our donors and volunteers allows us to continue being there for our neighbors when they need us most,” Dwyer said.

How Weld County Residents Can Help

Residents interested in supporting Meals on Wheels can donate through Colorado Gives, register to volunteer, or help an eligible loved one enroll in meal delivery services.

Donate or become a monthly supporter:

https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/MealsonWheelsofGreeley

Volunteer:

Request meal delivery services:

Residents can also call 970-353-9738 for information about receiving meals.

As the holiday season approaches, Meals on Wheels hopes the community will remember that a warm meal, a familiar face, and a simple knock on the door can make a lasting difference.