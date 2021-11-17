The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park Announces “The Crystal Ball 2021”

“A Thrilling Time is in Your Future”

The Stanley Hotel cordially invites you to celebrate the new year at The Crystal Ball on Friday, December 31 for a night of laughter and dancing as they celebrate the beginning of 2022.

5 pm – 6:30 pm | First Dinner Seating | 3 Course Dinner is Filet Medallion and Poached Lobster with Comedy Show by Adam Cayton-Holland

6:30 pm – 8 pm | Second Dinner Seating | 3 Course Dinner is Filet Medallion and Poached Lobster with Comedy Show by Adam Cayton-Holland

8:30 pm – 9 pm | Doors at The Concert Hall

9 pm – 12:30 am | Nationally recognized 12 piece Band “Funkiphino” includes New Years’ Eve Champagne Toast and party accessories included.

Start off New Year’s Eve with a three-course dinner and a comedy show with Adam Clayton-Holland in the historic MacGregor Ballroom.

“Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring comedian who was named one of 25 “Comics to Watch” by Esquire Magazine and one of “10 Comics to Watch” by Variety. Along with his cohorts in The Grawlix, he created, wrote, and starred in Those Who Can’t, which aired for three seasons on truTV. The Grawlix also hosts a podcast, The Grawlix Saves the World. Adam has four albums all available on iTunes – I Don’t Know If I Happy, Backyards, Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits and his most recent album Semblance of Normalcy.”

After dinner, there will be live music in The Concert Hall from the funk masters, “Funkiphino.”

“In 2005, Funkiphino was the band of choice for the 55th Presidential Inaugural Ball in Washington, DC. The band’s excellence has earned them nominations and spots as Best Funk Band from Westword Magazine and Marquee Magazine, as well as being the “go-to” band for the Denver Broncos Association and government officials.”

Prices:

$225 Full Package: Dinner, Comedy Show & Concert

$150 Dinner & Comedy Show

$95 Concert Tickets Only

Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/3mWgpHB

