Top Eats No. 11: Social

Where Style Meets Social Bites in Old Town Fort Collins

Downtown Fort Collins is no stranger to buzz-worthy food spots, but “Social” has carved out its niche beneath the sidewalks of Old Town. Tucked away underground just off College Avenue, Social is more than a cocktail bar—it’s an experience. With its speakeasy vibe, curated menu, and attentive service, this hidden gem delivers ambiance and flavor for Northern Colorado’s food-savvy crowd.

Social isn’t your typical night out. From the moment you descend the staircase into the softly lit interior, you’re enveloped in warm tones, modern industrial decor, and the hum of good conversation. While its cocktail program has earned regional acclaim—with drinks like the Smoked Old Fashioned and Beet Down—it’s the elevated small plates that truly anchor the experience.

The menu blends creative seasonal fare with global influences. Locals rave about the charcuterie boards, truffle fries, and lamb lollipops, while vegetarians appreciate dishes like the roasted cauliflower with tahini and crispy chickpeas. Each plate is designed to share, making Social ideal for date nights, celebrations, or lively group outings.

Beyond food and drinks, Social thrives on human connection. The bar team is passionate and precise, often remembered by name by returning patrons. Even on busy nights, the staff fosters a sense of intimacy—your presence feels intentional, not incidental.

Local Tip: Reservations are highly recommended, especially on weekends. Enter the small side door next to CooperSmith’s and look for the Social sign.

Why it made our Top Eats list:

Social masterfully balances atmosphere, quality, and creativity. It’s not just a place to eat—it’s a place to be. In a city full of great spots, Social stands out for its commitment to craft and community.