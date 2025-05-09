Publisher’s Letter: A Milestone Month for North Forty News

By Blaine Howerton | Publisher, North Forty News

April was a record-breaking month for North Forty News—and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news with you. Our articles saw over 118,000 views in April alone, making it our most successful month of the year. That’s not just a number—it’s a sign that our stories are resonating, our digital presence is expanding, and the Northern Colorado community is more engaged than ever.

When we launched our e-edition, we knew it was a leap into the future—an opportunity to bring hyper-local news, feature stories, and regional updates to readers wherever they are, whether on a phone, tablet, or computer. This growth confirms that we’re on the right path. It’s not just traffic—it’s trust. Every click, every read, every share tells us that what we’re doing matters.

And it wouldn’t be possible without you—our loyal readers, our advertisers, and our partners across Northern Colorado. Thank you for supporting independent journalism. Thank you for reading, subscribing, and sharing our work with your friends and neighbors.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



If you’d like to help us keep building, here are three simple ways to engage with North Forty News:

Subscribe : Sign up for our weekly e-edition at northfortynews.com/subscribe and never miss a story.

: Sign up for our weekly e-edition at northfortynews.com/subscribe and never miss a story. Read : Visit northfortynews.com regularly for fresh news, events, weather, and features that matter to you.

: Visit northfortynews.com regularly for fresh news, events, weather, and features that matter to you. Support: Share our stories, advertise with us, or make a contribution to help sustain local, independent journalism.

2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for North Forty News. We’re not only reaching more people—we’re strengthening the very mission that started this publication years ago: to inform, uplift, and connect the communities we serve.

Want news delivered to your inbox?

Daily emails go out to our subscribers at northfortynews.com/subscribe.

go out to our subscribers at northfortynews.com/subscribe. Weekly emails come with the full digital e-edition and can be subscribed to from the first page of each issue.

Let’s keep growing, together.

With gratitude,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News