Tuba Christmas Returns to Fort Collins with a Festive Brass Celebration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free holiday concert brings 90-musician tuba and euphonium ensemble to Oak Street Plaza

Fort Collins will ring with deep, joyful brass tones as the Twentieth Annual TUBA Christmas celebration returns to Oak Street Plaza on Saturday, December 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. The beloved community tradition invites residents to bundle up, bring a chair, and enjoy holiday classics performed by a 90-member ensemble of tubas and euphoniums.

Under the direction of the Honorable Cecil Gutierrez, this free outdoor concert highlights Northern Colorado’s vibrant arts and music scene while offering families a unique way to kick off the holiday season. Performers and attendees gather each year to share in the warmth of familiar carols echoing through downtown Fort Collins.

Those interested in participating or seeking more information can visit the national event page at tubachristmas.com/pages/event-locator.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.