Cinnamon, Caramel, and a Winter Evening at Home

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

How One Cookie Recipe Reminded Me Why Passanante’s Changes the Way Families Eat

There are nights when the whole house seems to exhale at once—when the wind outside Red Feather Lakes rattles the windowpanes, the dogs curl up under the table, and the kids drift toward the kitchen because something warm is happening in the oven. Those are the moments that remind me why I started the Publisher’s Plate series in the first place: food is a story, and home-cooked food is the chapter we share with the people we love most.

Recently, I dived into a new dessert from Passanante’s Home Food Service: their Cinnamon Swirl Caramel Drop Cookies, a recipe featured on their website (https://www.homefoodservices.com). I knew they would be good—but I wasn’t prepared for how quickly they vanished off the cooling rack. These cookies hit the rare trifecta: easy enough for a weeknight, indulgent enough for the holidays, and comforting enough to make the whole house feel like a warm hug.

A Cookie That Delivers on Flavor—and on Family Time

If you’ve been following this series, you know I’m not a professional chef. I’m a dad, a publisher, and a guy who still has to shovel snow before the sun comes up. And like most families around Northern Colorado, our weeknights tend to run on a tight schedule. Having restaurant-quality ingredients from Passanante’s—individually portioned, vacuum-sealed, and ready when I am—already stocked in the freezer has changed the way we plan meals.

This cookie recipe fits right into that flow.

The cinnamon brings that nostalgic holiday warmth. The caramel melts into little pockets of gooey sweetness. And the dough—light, buttery, and perfectly textured—comes together beautifully with ingredients I already had on hand through Passanante’s. No racing to the grocery store. No guessing if the flour bag on the shelf has been open too long. Just quality, consistency, and time saved for the stuff that matters.

Not a Meal Kit. Not a Grocery Delivery. Something Better.

Passanante’s isn’t about sending you a box of ingredients you still need to prep and cook on someone else’s schedule. And it’s not grocery delivery with variable freshness.

It’s premium food—the same quality I expect at Northern Colorado’s best restaurants—delivered in bulk, packed perfectly, and portioned so each item is precisely what you need, when you need it.

For busy families, that’s gold.

I’ve learned that the real gift isn’t the food itself—it’s the flexibility. If it’s a hectic night, I can pull chicken breasts, salmon, or steaks straight from the freezer. If it’s a family evening around the wood stove, I can pull out the baking ingredients for these cinnamon-caramel cookies. Either way, I know the quality is there. No waste. No stress.

A Recipe Worth Keeping

These cookies are exactly the kind of recipe that will keep showing up in my kitchen throughout the winter. They stay soft, they bake evenly, and they make the house smell like a cinnamon-laced bakery. If you’re looking for a new family favorite—or a dessert to bring to a holiday gathering—this one deserves a spot in your rotation.

Ingredients:

For the Dough:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

For the Filling & Coating:

12–14 soft caramel candies (unwrapped) or ½ cup caramel baking bits

2 tbsp brown sugar + 1 tsp cinnamon (for coating)

1 tbsp granulated sugar (optional, for sparkle)

Optional: pinch of flaky sea salt or ¼ cup chopped toasted pecans

How to Make Them:

1. Make the Dough

In a large bowl, cream softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture until a soft dough forms.

2. Shape & Fill

Scoop dough into 2-tablespoon portions, flatten slightly, and place one caramel in the center of each. Wrap the dough around the caramel and roll it into a ball, sealing completely.

3. Coat in Cinnamon Sugar

Mix the coating sugars and roll each dough ball generously in the mixture.

4. Bake to Golden Perfection

Place cookies 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350°F for 10–12 minutes, until the edges are set and golden, but the centers remain soft. Let them cool in the pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

5. Optional Finishing Touches

Drizzle with caramel or cinnamon glaze, sprinkle with sea salt, or top with toasted pecans for a bakery-style upgrade.

Tips for Cookie Success:

Want thicker cookies? Chill the dough 30 minutes before baking.

A Word on Passanante’s: Quality You Can Taste—and Trust

One of the biggest reasons I partnered with Passanante’s is their guarantee.

They stand behind every cut of meat, every portion, every ingredient. If something isn’t right, they fix it. No questions asked.

That level of commitment is rare—and it’s why more Northern Colorado families are turning to Passanante’s not as a subscription, but as a more innovative way to shop and eat.

Try It Yourself — With a $200 Offer for Our Readers

If you’ve ever thought about elevating your weeknight meals or making family cooking easier and better, this is the moment.

North Forty News readers get $200 off their first food order.

It’s a fantastic way to try Passanante’s—and honestly, it feels like getting free food.

Visit NorthFortyNews.com to explore the offer and learn how Passanante’s can simplify, elevate, and enrich your home dining experience.