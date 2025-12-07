Shooting in Hill-N-Park Under Investigation in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One man deceased, another critically injured; no ongoing threat to the community

A violent confrontation between neighbors early Friday morning left one man dead and another hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The incident, which unfolded in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood just southeast of Greeley, has drawn significant attention as investigators work to determine what led to the deadly struggle.

Deputies responded at 1:21 a.m. to a residence in the 4200 block of Grand Teton Road, where they located a man who reported he had been involved in a long-standing dispute with his neighbor. According to detectives, the neighbor allegedly forced his way into the victim’s home, sparking a struggle that ended with the victim shooting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim was also taken to the hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased once notifications are complete. Investigators say there is no danger to the wider community, but the case remains active.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact Detective Brandon Stupka at 970-400-2832 or email [email protected]. Additional information may be made available as the investigation progresses.

