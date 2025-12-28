Tumbledown Shack New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Mishawaka

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Ring in the New Year with live Grateful Dead–inspired music in Poudre Canyon

A festive New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Colorado-based jam band Tumbledown Shack returns to the indoor dancehall at the iconic Mishawaka Amphitheatre on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Set along the Poudre Canyon, the evening offers a warm, high-energy way to close out the year with familiar Dead-inspired tunes and a lively crowd.

Doors and dinner begin at 7 p.m., with music starting at 8 p.m. The concert takes place in Mishawaka’s restaurant and indoor dancehall, featuring general-admission standing room, first-come, first-served seating at dinner tables, and ADA-accessible indoor areas. Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket options range from concert-only admission to premium New Year’s Eve packages that include a prime rib dinner and a champagne toast. Shuttle service is also available from the University Tennis Complex at Colorado State University for those looking to skip the drive through the canyon.

