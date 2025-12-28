Greeley Approves 2026 Water Rate Increase

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Stormwater funding targets flood protection after severe storms

Starting January 1, 2026, most City of Greeley water customers will see an average monthly utility increase of about $10.23, covering water, wastewater, and stormwater services. City officials say the adjustment is designed to support essential infrastructure, maintain reliable service, and strengthen protections against increasingly severe weather.

The approved increases average $3.20 for water, $2.00 for sewer, and $5.03 for stormwater. Greeley’s Water and Sewer Board approved the water and wastewater rates, while the City Council approved the stormwater increase as part of the city’s 2026 budget.

City leaders say stormwater funding is a key focus of the 2026 rate change. Major storms in May 2024 caused an estimated $3.4 million in damage to homes, businesses, and public facilities, prompting a disaster declaration. Another severe storm in July 2025 overwhelmed drainage systems at several busy intersections. Officials say the additional revenue will help maintain current operations, fund system upgrades, improve drainage, and reduce flood risk across the community.

Despite the increase, city officials note that water remains one of the most affordable essential services residents use each day, with revenues directly supporting infrastructure, maintenance, and long-term economic stability.

The city also emphasized financial assistance options for residents facing higher utility bills. Greeley offers two programs for qualifying households: the Low Income & Food Tax (LIFT) rebate, which provides $100 per eligible person each year, and the Utility Program (UP), which offers a $150 credit toward household water utility bills. Residents can apply for both programs using a single application.

More information on stormwater projects is available at SpeakUpGreeley.com. Details and applications for utility assistance programs are available at GreeleyCO.gov/Lift-Up, or by calling 970-350-9748.

