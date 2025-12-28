Ways to Welcome 2026

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado offers no shortage of ways to ring in the New Year—whether you’re celebrating with family, looking for a low-key afternoon event, or planning to dance your way into 2026 after dark. And if you’re up for a short trip south, Denver’s legendary New Year’s Eve fireworks are back to light up the Mile High City skyline.

(Photo by Anna-Louise, Pexels.com)

Denver’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks (Iconic!)

9:00 p.m. & Midnight — 16th Street Mall, Downtown Denver

One of Colorado’s most beloved New Year’s traditions returns this December 31 with two spectacular fireworks displays—one at 9 p.m. and another right at midnight—over downtown Denver’s 16th Street Mall. Locals and visitors alike gather to watch the skies burst with color in this free annual celebration, perfect for both families and night-owl revelers.

Family-Friendly & Daytime Celebrations

Noon Year’s Party – 11:00 a.m.

Longmont Public Library – A festive midday countdown designed for kids and families.

Noon Year’s Eve Ice Skating Party – 11:30 a.m.

Longmont Ice Pavilion – Skate into the New Year early with music and fun on the ice.

Baby Storytime / Baby Stay & Play – 10:00–10:30 a.m.

Longmont Public Library – Welcoming options for the youngest community members.

Minecraft Scavenger Hunt – 9:00 a.m.

Longmont Public Library – A creative and interactive way for kids to kick off the day.

Calm, Reflective & Cultural Starts

New Year’s Book Clubs – 10:00 a.m.

Hondius Community Room, Estes Park — Thoughtful ways to share favorite reads and connect.

Peaceful Mind, Peaceful World – 6:00 p.m.

Meditation center gathering focused on reflection and intention setting.

Art Exhibits (All Day)

At the Loveland Museum — Explore rotating art exhibits before the evening festivities.

Food, Drink & Early Evening Fun

Guided Wine Tastings – 12:00 p.m.

Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center – Relax with local vintages.

BINGO at the Muse – 6:00 p.m.

CopperMuse Distillery – Games and prizes for all ages.

New Year’s Eve Bar Crawl – 6:00 p.m.

Fort Collins — A lively route through downtown’s pubs and bars.

Resolution Run 5K – 6:00 p.m.

Get active early with a community run in Fort Collins.

Live Music, Dancing & Big Night Energy

Daft Disko NYE – 8:00 p.m.

A dance party at the Aggie Theatre to keep the energy high.

The Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Ball – 8:00 p.m.

Classic themed ball with live music and dancing in Fort Collins.

New Year’s Eve Swing Ball – 8:00 p.m.

Live band and swing dancing for a vibrant night out.

Tumbledown Shack New Year’s Eve Celebration – 7:00 p.m.

Mishawaka Amphitheatre — A celebrated live music event in Bellvue.

Something for Everyone

From karaoke and poker games to quiet cultural experiences and iconic fireworks, New Year’s Eve in Northern Colorado (and nearby Denver) offers festivities for all ages and interests. Whether you’re celebrating at noon or staying up late for the midnight sky show, there’s a meaningful way to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026.

Explore full event details and discover even more ways to celebrate at

northfortynews.com/calendar

Happy New Year from North Forty News.