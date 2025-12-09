Wind Symphony Concert Brings Venezuelan Music to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A vibrant evening of Venezuelan music will fill CSU’s Edna Rizley Griffin Concert Hall on Friday, Dec. 12, as the CSU Wind Symphony presents Joropo Reimaginado, a cultural celebration featuring the world premiere of a new flute concerto.

CSU’s Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Rebecca Phillips, welcomes faculty artist Dr. Ysmael Reyes for the debut performance of Raimundo Pineda’s Concerto for Flute and Wind Symphony. The program highlights Venezuela’s dynamic musical traditions, with the lively Joropo — a foundational style in Venezuelan culture — woven throughout works by Pedro Elías Gutiérrez, Navarro, and Moisés Moleiro.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to alumni, students, faculty, youth, and the Northern Colorado community. Tickets range from free (CSU students) to $15 for adults, with senior and youth discounts available. Digital program guides will be accessible on-site via QR code or in advance through the CSU ticketing page.

For CSU faculty and staff, the Commitment to Campus initiative provides one pair of free tickets annually to School of Music, Theatre, and Dance performances—redeemable through the online ticket portal using the current C2C coupon code.

More information and ticketing details: https://csuartstickets.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=185

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.