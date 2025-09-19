Windsor Marathon to Support Local Cancer Care in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Proceeds from Windsor’s 5K and Family Run Will Benefit Banner Health Foundation and Regional Cancer Centers

WINDSOR, Colo. (Sept. 16, 2025) – The Windsor Marathon, a community tradition drawing runners from across Northern Colorado, will return on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at The Island at Pelican Lakes (445 Baja Drive, Windsor). This year’s event will take on added meaning, as proceeds from the 1 Mile Fit & Fun Run and 5K will benefit the Banner Health Foundation, directly supporting Banner MD Anderson Cancer Centers in Loveland and Greeley.

The funding will help advance cancer research, clinical trials, and patient support programs for families across the region. Organizers say the partnership ensures that local patients can access world-class cancer care close to home.

The Windsor Marathon includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and the 1 Mile Fit & Fun Run, making it accessible for participants of all ages and fitness levels. Following the races, the community can enjoy an extended after-party with live music, food, drinks, and a kids zone offering family-friendly activities.

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center brings together the nationally recognized expertise of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston with Banner Health’s local care teams. With centers in Loveland and Greeley, patients in Northern Colorado have access to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive services in a multidisciplinary setting.

Registration is now open, with a price increase after September 19, 2025. For more details and to sign up, visit windsorcorace.com.

Source: Information provided by Banner Health.