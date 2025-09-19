Warm Start, Stormy Saturday, Cooler Sunday Ahead for Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As we roll into the weekend, Northern Colorado will see a mix of sun, moisture, and temperature swings. Whether you have outdoor plans or want to know whether to pack an umbrella, here’s how things look:

Friday

Expect a warm start to the weekend. The skies will be partly sunny through late morning, mainly turning sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to around 90°F, with light winds out of the southwest. Humidity will increase in the afternoon so that it may feel a bit sticky by evening. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s.

Saturday

Somewhat of a wild card. Morning starts warm and dry, but heating through the afternoon may lead to developing showers or thunderstorms, especially in the higher terrain and foothill areas. Chances for storms are moderate, roughly 30-40%, with the potential for occasional gusty winds or brief downpours. Highs will be near 88-92°F, depending on cloud cover and storm activity. Evening may bring partial clearing. Lows again in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday

A bit of relief is coming our way. Cooler air filters in, and while morning may start with residual clouds or light showers in spots, skies should gradually clear. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions by afternoon. Highs drop into the mid‐80s. Nice breeze out of the north or northeast will help offset any leftover humidity. Nighttime will be cooler: lows near 50-55°F, so you might want a light jacket if you’re out late.

Planning Notes & Tips

Outdoor Events : Best bets are Friday morning or Sunday afternoon; Saturday afternoon has the highest risk for storms.

: Best bets are Friday morning or Sunday afternoon; Saturday afternoon has the highest risk for storms. Dress in Layers : Mornings and evenings will be significantly cooler than mid-day, especially on Sunday.

: Mornings and evenings will be significantly cooler than mid-day, especially on Sunday. Storm Awareness : Keep an eye on Saturday’s weather—storms could pop up fast. It’s smart to have a backup plan if you’re going somewhere without shelter.

: Keep an eye on Saturday’s weather—storms could pop up fast. It’s smart to have a backup plan if you’re going somewhere without shelter. Hydration & Sun Protection: With the heat and increasing sun exposure, especially Friday and Saturday, bring water, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat.

All told, a weekend of contrasts: heat, chance of storms, then a cooldown. Enjoy whatever weather hits your corner of NoCo—you might get the best of both extremes.