Santa’s train arrival, a tree-lighting ceremony, and a festive light parade highlight Windsor’s annual holiday celebration.
by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
WINDSOR — Windsor will celebrate the holiday season with its annual Windsor Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Boardwalk Community Park, 100 N. Fifth St.
This year’s “Christmas Vacation” theme sets the stage for an evening of family-friendly entertainment, including live ice sculpting, caroling, s’mores, and photos with Santa.
Schedule of Events
- 4–7 p.m. — Holiday activities and entertainment.
- 4 p.m. — Santa arrives aboard the Great Western Railway train.
- 4:15 p.m. — Holiday proclamation and tree-lighting ceremony with Mayor Julie Cline at the Historic Train Depot.
- 4:30 p.m. — Photos with Santa at the Historic Train Depot.
- 6:30 p.m. — Light parade begins at the Fifth Street roundabout.
The event is sponsored by Core Fiber, RE/MAX Alliance, Poudre Pet & Feed Supply,y and Wings Credit Union.
For more information, visit recreationliveshere.com/WindsorWonderland.