Santa’s train arrival, a tree-lighting ceremony, and a festive light parade highlight Windsor’s annual holiday celebration.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR — Windsor will celebrate the holiday season with its annual Windsor Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Boardwalk Community Park, 100 N. Fifth St.

This year’s “Christmas Vacation” theme sets the stage for an evening of family-friendly entertainment, including live ice sculpting, caroling, s’mores, and photos with Santa.

Schedule of Events

4–7 p.m. — Holiday activities and entertainment.

— Holiday activities and entertainment. 4 p.m. — Santa arrives aboard the Great Western Railway train.

— Santa arrives aboard the Great Western Railway train. 4:15 p.m. — Holiday proclamation and tree-lighting ceremony with Mayor Julie Cline at the Historic Train Depot.

— Holiday proclamation and tree-lighting ceremony with Mayor Julie Cline at the Historic Train Depot. 4:30 p.m. — Photos with Santa at the Historic Train Depot.

— Photos with Santa at the Historic Train Depot. 6:30 p.m. — Light parade begins at the Fifth Street roundabout.

The event is sponsored by Core Fiber, RE/MAX Alliance, Poudre Pet & Feed Supply,y and Wings Credit Union.

For more information, visit recreationliveshere.com/WindsorWonderland.