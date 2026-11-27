Following Poudre School District’s closure vote, families deserve clear answers about transportation, student services, and school assignments.

By Douglas Vandergraph | https://douglasvandergraph.com/

Poudre School District’s October school-closure decision did not end the hard part for families. The board voted to keep Livermore, Red Feather and Stove Prairie elementary schools open, answering an urgent concern about long mountain commutes. It also approved other closures and consolidations scheduled for the 2027–28 school year.

As families approach the first school-choice deadline in December, the most important question is no longer which buildings were spared. It is whether every affected child will have a workable path through the transition.

North Forty News helped readers see the stakes when it reported in early October that a proposed closure of the mountain schools could have added extraordinary daily travel for rural children. The board later amended the plan. That change is evidence that speaking up can matter.

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But families connected to the schools still slated for change deserve the same careful attention to what a new assignment means in the morning, at dismissal, and in the middle of the school year.

The district’s official October 27 update says it voted to close or consolidate six schools beginning in fall 2027. Its school-choice guidance identifies a first-round window running into December. A family deciding between a neighborhood assignment and a different school should not have to piece together the answers from presentations, maps, and rumors.

The district could publish a simple transition sheet for every affected school, written in the language of a parent making a decision rather than a planner reviewing a spreadsheet.

Each sheet should answer four practical questions. What school will a student be assigned to if the family does nothing? What transportation is expected to be available, and what remains undecided? Which academic, language, and disability-related services will follow the student without interruption? And who will help when the plan on paper fails in practice?

Families should know the difference between a confirmed commitment and an estimate that could change.

Transportation deserves particular care. A bus route that looks reasonable on a map may impose a difficult early pickup, a long afternoon return, or a complicated transfer for one household.

District staff will need individual route details before giving exact promises, but they can publish their assumptions and a process for families to flag conflicts. The real test of access is the full day a child must live, not the shortest line between two schools.

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Continuity is another concern. Students depend on familiar adults, specialized programs, friends, and routines. A transfer can be particularly difficult for a child receiving speech support, counseling,g or language services, or for one who has already experienced major disruption outside school.

A responsible transition plan should tell families how records will transfer, when receiving staff will have the information they need, and whom caregivers can contact if a promised service is missing. Privacy must be protected, but the process itself should be public.

It is tempting to call those details administrative. For a parent juggling work schedules and a child’s needs, they are the difference between a school-choice option and a workable choice.

A district facing declining enrollment must still make painful decisions about its buildings. The burden of navigating those decisions should not be shifted silently to the families least able to spend hours searching for answers.

My Christian faith draws my attention to the moment in Mark’s Gospel when people brought children to Jesus and the disciples tried to send them away. Jesus corrected the adults and welcomed the children.

The lesson is more demanding than an expression of affection. It reminds us that institutions can become so occupied with their own order that they overlook the people they were meant to serve. A school district should measure a transition from a child’s side of the doorway.

The district could strengthen trust by holding small, practical transition clinics for each affected school, with transportation, enrollment, and student-services staff available together.

Families could leave with one written summary and one named contact. A brief public dashboard could then record unanswered recurring questions and dates for responses, without disclosing individual student information.

The decision about school buildings has been made. The quality of the transition has not. If PSD treats the months before fall 2027 as a period for testing every student’s path rather than simply announcing a destination, it can honor families who disagreed with the vote and the children who never had a vote at all.

The views expressed in this Letter to the Editor are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of North Forty News.