Windsor’s Trifecta Art Show Returns September 11

12th annual community exhibition features visual art, poetry, music and performances inspired by the number three

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Town of Windsor’s annual “Trifecta!!!” Community Art Show returns for its 12th year September 11 through October 3 at the Windsor Art & Heritage Center, bringing together visual artists, poets, musicians and performers for a free community exhibition.

The show centers on the theme of the number three, with participating artists interpreting the concept through two- and three-dimensional artwork, poetry, music, installations and live performances.

The Windsor Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th St., will host the exhibition Fridays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

A Visual Artist Reception will open the exhibition Friday, September 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. The evening will include the announcement of visual art award winners and live music by Orobeat. The reception is free, and no registration is required.

The exhibition concludes with a Poet’s Reception on Friday, October 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. An award will be presented during the evening, followed by a performance from Trifecta Poetica and an open mic.

The Poet’s Reception is also free and open to the public without registration.

Trifecta has become an annual opportunity for Northern Colorado artists and writers to share work with the community while exploring a common theme through different artistic forms.

More information about the Windsor Art & Heritage Center and upcoming exhibitions is available through the Town of Windsor’s Recreation Lives Here website.

Source: Town of Windsor