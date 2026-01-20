by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A weekly indoor market connects Northern Colorado residents with local food, makers, and community through the winter months

The Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market returns to Foothills Mall on Saturday, January 17, offering residents a warm, indoor place to shop local during the colder months. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continues on Saturdays through early February, with additional dates scheduled beyond.

Designed as more than just a place to shop, the Winter Farmers Market serves as a community gathering space where families, neighbors, and friends can connect while supporting Northern Colorado farmers and small businesses. Shoppers can browse farm-fresh produce, locally made foods, and handcrafted artisan goods—all under one roof.

Hosting the market indoors at Foothills Mall makes it easy to enjoy seasonal shopping without worrying about winter weather, while keeping dollars circulating within the local economy.

The Winter Farmers Market is held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 17, January 24, January 31, and February 7 at Foothills Mall, 215 East Foothills Parkway in Fort Collins.

