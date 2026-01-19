Second-Alarm Fire Contained in Northwest Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Early-morning response highlights coordinated fire protection and no reported injuries

Fire crews from multiple Northern Colorado agencies quickly contained a second-alarm residential structure fire in northwest Greeley on Sunday morning, preventing injuries and ensuring the safety of nearby homes.

According to the Greeley Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. in a residential area of northwest Greeley. Firefighters arrived to find active fire conditions and immediately deployed hose lines from both interior and exterior positions to suppress the flames.

Northwest Greeley home fire (Photo courtesy Greeley Fire Department)

Crews from UCHealth EMS and Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue assisted with the response. As additional units arrived, firefighters conducted systematic searches of the residence and located one dog inside.

Officials reported no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The incident underscores the importance of coordinated emergency response across Northern Colorado communities and the rapid action taken by first responders to protect lives and property.

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Fire Department.