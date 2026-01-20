Greeley Police Arrest Suspect in 2023 Murder

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County arrest closes major step in long-running homicide investigation

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2023 murder of Eduvina “Duvie” Maldonado, a case that has weighed heavily on the Greeley community for more than two years.

In the early morning hours of December 11, 2023, Maldonado, 47, was found deceased in the passenger compartment of a vehicle after a 911 call reported concerns about her well-being. Detectives with the Greeley Police Department responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Following an extended investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained in December 2025 for Raul Chavarria, 42, in connection with Maldonado’s murder. On January 14, 2026, Chavarria was located, arrested, and booked into the Weld County Detention Center, where he is currently being held.

Authorities indicated that the investigation involved months of continued work and coordination as detectives built the case. The arrest marks a significant development toward accountability in a case that has remained active since 2023.

Any media inquiries regarding prosecution should be directed to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.