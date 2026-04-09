Spring Airing May Not Clean Indoor Air

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU research shows hidden pollution risks inside homes

As warmer weather arrives across Northern Colorado, many residents are opening windows and freshening their homes as part of spring cleaning. But new research from Colorado State University suggests that simply letting in fresh air may not be enough to improve indoor air quality—and in some cases, it could make things worse.

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The practice of airing out homes, sometimes called “burping” a house, is widely believed to remove indoor pollutants. However, according to CSU atmospheric chemist Delphine Farmer, everyday household activities—from cooking on gas stoves to using common cleaning products—can introduce a surprising number of pollutants into indoor air.

“Many people don’t realize just how many sources of pollution exist inside their homes,” Farmer said.

Her research highlights how materials such as carpets, paints, and cleaning supplies release volatile organic compounds that can build up indoors. While opening windows can temporarily reduce these pollutants, the improvement is often short-lived.

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“During the actual burping process, you’re going to have much cleaner air,” Farmer explained. “But once you close the windows and doors, the levels of all the indoor pollutants are just going to come right back up.”

For Northern Colorado residents, outdoor conditions also play a key role. On days with poor air quality—such as during wildfire season or periods of high ozone—bringing in outside air can introduce additional health risks. Smoke and pollution can aggravate respiratory conditions and reduce overall air quality inside the home.

Understanding when and how to ventilate homes is becoming increasingly important in regions like Northern Colorado, where seasonal wildfire smoke and changing weather patterns can quickly impact air quality both indoors and out.

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Attribution: Colorado State University