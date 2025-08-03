Home Comfort, Gourmet Flavor: Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos With a Twist

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s something about Taco Tuesday that brings the family together. In my house, it’s the one night we all agree on dinner—no debates, no eye rolls, just pure excitement. But this week, we tried something new: Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos, made entirely with ingredients from Passanante’s Home Food Service.

Let me tell you—it didn’t just deliver. It wowed.

This isn’t your typical taco night. The chicken breasts were already individually portioned and vacuum-sealed—perfectly fresh and tender. The bacon? Smoked and thick-cut, just the way I like it. And the flavor? Creamy ranch, melted cheese, and the smoky crunch of bacon in every bite. My kids went back for seconds… and thirds.

I followed Passanante’s recipe almost to the letter—grilling the chicken in a cast iron skillet, crisping up the bacon, and warming the tortillas just enough to keep them pliable but not soggy. I even chopped up a quick pico de gallo for the top. The result was worthy of a food truck, only I served it in our kitchen, in about 30 minutes.

That’s the magic of Passanante’s. It’s not a grocery delivery. It’s not a meal kit with too many tiny packets and not enough flavor. It’s high-quality, restaurant-grade meat and seafood—individually packaged and delivered in bulk, right to your door. Everything’s ready when you are. No thawing for days. No waste. No mystery.

As someone who wears about five hats a day (publisher, dad, handyman, chauffeur…), I’m always looking for ways to feed my family well without sacrificing time or quality. I’ve tried just about every option out there—from big-box stores to farm shares—but nothing has been as consistent, convenient, and just plain good as Passanante’s.

They back everything with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. And I get why—they stand behind every bite. From their grass-fed, hormone-free beef to wild-caught seafood and preservative-free poultry, the quality speaks for itself.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Quick & Easy: Ready in under 30 minutes.

Ready in under 30 minutes. Crispy & Creamy: Crunchy taco shells meet a creamy ranch drizzle.

Crunchy taco shells meet a creamy ranch drizzle. Family-Friendly: A guaranteed hit for both kids and adults.

Ingredients:

For the Chicken:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (product #115510)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the Bacon:

4 strips of crispy cooked bacon, chopped (product #122343)

For Assembly:

6 crunchy taco shells

1 cup shredded lettuce

1 medium tomato, diced

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

1/4 cup fresh chopped cilantro or parsley (for garnish)

For the Ranch Drizzle:

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1 tbsp milk (optional, to thin slightly)

Freshly cracked black pepper



Method:

Season & Cook the Chicken:

Slice chicken breasts into thin strips. In a mixing bowl, toss them with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and cook for about 5–6 minutes per side, until golden and cooked through. Set aside. Cook the Bacon:

While the chicken cooks, fry the bacon until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, then chop into small pieces. Prep the Taco Shells:

Heat the taco shells in the oven according to package instructions for extra crunch. Assemble the Tacos:

In each taco shell, layer shredded lettuce, warm chicken, crispy bacon, diced tomato, and shredded cheddar (if using). Finish with Ranch:

Whisk ranch dressing with milk to slightly thin it, if desired. Drizzle over the tacos, then garnish with fresh cilantro and a crack of black pepper.

Make It Your Own!

Spicy Kick: Add a drizzle of buffalo sauce or sprinkle some crushed red pepper.

Add a drizzle of buffalo sauce or sprinkle some crushed red pepper. Low-Carb Option: Swap the taco shells for lettuce cups.

Swap the taco shells for lettuce cups. Extra Flavor: Use Passanante’s smoked chicken breasts or thick-cut bacon for next-level taste!

Best of all, it’s not just for taco night. We’ve made steaks, burgers, seafood risotto, stir-fry—even grilled lamb chops. The variety is huge, and it’s all portioned to fit your family’s needs.

Right now, exclusively for North Forty News readers, you can get $200 off your first food order. That’s essentially free food in your freezer—and a great way to see if Passanante’s is the right fit for your home.

If you’re like me—tired of food that goes bad before you get to it, or juggling shopping trips between work and soccer practice—this is a game-changer.

So next Tuesday, skip the store. Try these tacos. And take back dinner with food that’s as ready as you are.

👉 Visit northfortynews.com/publishersplate

Explore the full Publisher’s Plate series, find recipes, and claim your $200 off Passanante’s Home Food Service.

northfortynews.com/publishersplate