Larimer County Expands Wildfire Mitigation Efforts with Continued Community Investment

By Jody Shadduck McNally | Larimer County Commissioner

Commissioners allocate $100,000 to support neighborhood resilience and reduce fire risk across Northern Colorado

Over half of the land in Larimer County is publicly owned land, and a significant part of that land is forested. Our beautiful forests within the Arapahoe-Roosevelt National Forest and Rocky Mountain National Park are crucial for health, air quality, water resources, and wildlife.

Taking care of our forests is critical because of the many benefits for our community and visitors, regulating the climate, providing clean air, supporting biodiversity, and economic and recreational value. While healthy forests are vital to our county for these and many other reasons, at the top of the list is protecting them against natural disasters. While we marvel at their beauty, they’re also essential for a clean and stable water supply, economic benefits, and overall well-being.

Colorado’s wildfire season — in past years lasting only a few months — is now a year-long threat. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildfire Risk to Communities website, Boulder County faces a 96% higher risk of wildfire than any other place in the U.S., followed by Larimer County at 94%, as well as other Colorado counties and places in the West. With more people recreating and residing in or near forests, wildfire preparedness and proactive forest management is now more crucial than ever.

Living amidst our vital forests and watersheds, we face a higher risk associated with natural disasters like wildfires. In Larimer County, that translates to higher homeowner insurance, compromised water quality and quantity, and threatened wildlife. Since 1965, Larimer County has experienced the most federally declared disasters of any county in Colorado. Wildfire mitigation is critical, and for every dollar invested, we save between $6 -13 in recovery and suppression costs.

Hazard mitigation is key to reducing our risk, safeguarding lives, preventing property loss, and minimizing disruptions. Studies consistently demonstrate its cost-effectiveness, saving against future losses.

Recently, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners allocated $100,000 to continue the highly successful Office of Emergency Management Mitigation Grant Program. The program began in 2022 during my first term as commissioner. This grant provides neighborhoods with project funding to become more connected, resilient, and mitigate their wildfire risk. The funds are used to complete various neighborhood projects tailored to each location, like improving defensive space, slash cutting, and other fire suppression and mitigation strategies. We awarded numerous grants to these neighborhoods, which shared their inspiring stories and the program’s successes at one of our recent Administrative Matters meetings. Learn about this grant program here: https://www.larimer.gov/emergency/community-mitigation-grant-program

There are many partners in this work to help our communities prepare and mitigate wildfire risk, such as the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, Big Thompson Watershed, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, and the Larimer Conservation District, to name a few. These collaborative endeavors prioritize public safety, property protection, watershed resiliency, and much more.

Tackling this urgent issue on a large scale demands significant financial investment, strong partnerships, a dedicated workforce, and extensive collaboration. We are committed to solving these challenges together through the Community Mitigation Grant Program, created by Larimer County and managed by the Office of Emergency Management, as well as our other partner projects.

Thank you for your engagement. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve. Jody Shadduck-McNally

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County.