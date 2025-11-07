Larimer County Honors Veterans with Operation Green Light

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Buildings and residents across Northern Colorado shine green to thank those who served

Larimer County is joining communities nationwide in honoring local veterans this week as part of Operation Green Light. This national initiative recognizes and supports those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Larimer County Board of Commissioners officially proclaimed November 4–11, 2025, as Operation Green Light for Veterans during their Administrative Matters meeting, expressing deep gratitude for the men and women who have defended our nation.

Originating in New York in 2021, Operation Green Light has become a national movement endorsed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO). The campaign encourages counties, communities, and individuals to show visible support by shining green lights in homes, offices, and public buildings.

Operation Green Light at County Buildings on November 4, 2025 (Photo courtesy Larimer County Government)

From November 4–11, both the Larimer County Administrative Services Building in Fort Collins and the Larimer County Loveland Campus will be illuminated with green, energy-saving LED lights as a symbol of gratitude.

“This is such a great visual reminder that we need to respect and honor our Veterans,” said Commissioner Kristin Stephens.

Community members and businesses are invited to join the initiative by changing one light to green—whether inside a home, on a front porch, or at a business entrance. The simple gesture symbolizes appreciation for the service, sacrifice, and continued contributions of veterans across Northern Colorado.

“Veterans continue to serve our community in many ways after their military service—in volunteer organizations, local government, and business,” said Commissioner John Kefalas. “Our thanks go to our Veterans Service Office for providing a vital service to help Veterans navigate a very complicated system to access their benefits.”

Larimer County’s Veterans Service Office offers guidance and support to veterans transitioning to civilian life—a process that can be challenging for many. Nationally, approximately 200,000 service members leave the military each year, with studies showing that between 44% and 72% experience high levels of stress during the transition, often related to mental health.

To learn more about Operation Green Light or Larimer County Veterans Services, visit larimer.gov/veterans.

Source — Larimer County Government