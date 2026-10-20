Larimer County Proposes $746 Million Budget for 2027 Amid Declining Revenues

County officials outline major infrastructure investments, funding challenges, and opportunities for residents to weigh in before December adoption.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County has released its proposed $746 million budget for 2027, outlining spending priorities that include major infrastructure improvements, public safety, and essential county services as officials prepare for declining tax revenues and reduced state and federal funding.

The proposed budget includes $660.2 million in anticipated revenues and $85.8 million from available fund balances to cover planned expenditures.

County officials say the financial plan focuses on maintaining existing services and infrastructure while managing increasing operating costs and uncertainty surrounding future funding.

Major Investments Planned for 2027

The proposal allocates $123.7 million for capital improvements, including facilities, roads, land acquisitions, vehicles, equipment, and technology.

Among the largest planned investments are:

$83 million for The Ranch Master Plan, supporting improvements and development at the county-owned events complex.

$17.5 million for road and bridge projects to address transportation infrastructure throughout Larimer County.

$5.3 million for natural resources projects, supporting county-managed lands and related infrastructure.

$14 million for vehicles, technology, security, and equipment replacement to help county departments maintain operations.

The county’s five-year capital improvement plan. includes additional projects extending beyond 2027

Property Tax and Government Funding Decline

The county expects to collect $205.2 million in property tax revenue in 2027, a 2.3% decrease from the revised 2026 budget.

Funding from federal, state, and local government partners is projected at $90.5 million, a 12% decline from 2026.

County officials say those reductions will limit opportunities to expand programs, address infrastructure needs, and absorb rising costs.

Despite those challenges, the proposal maintains funding for public safety, public health, human services, natural resources, and other core government responsibilities.

County departments and elected offices are reviewing operations to ensure they can continue meeting legally required services within available funding.

The proposed budget also preserves General Fund reserves and a separate Disaster Contingency reserve intended to support emergency response, recovery, and mitigation efforts.

County Manager Lorenda Volker praised department leaders for managing financial pressures.

“While the future remains somewhat uncertain, I commend our Larimer County leadership team for upholding our reputation of operating within our means,” Volker said. “Their thoughtful approach to both the services they provide and how they provide them reflects the county’s commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

November Sales Tax Vote Could Affect Final Budget

The proposed budget does not include potential revenue from a 0.3% sales and use tax measure appearing on the November ballot.

If voters approve the measure, county officials plan to incorporate the additional revenue into the final 2027 budget for the purposes authorized by the ballot language.

The proposal therefore reflects the county’s financial outlook without assuming the ballot measure will pass.

Larimer County residents can examine detailed financial information through the county’s online Budget Explorer.

Residents can also provide feedback during commissioner community meetings or submit written comments to [email protected].

Two public hearings are scheduled before the budget is finalized:

November 9, 2026, at 6 p.m. — Public hearing on the proposed budget.

December 9, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. — Final budget adoption hearing.

Both meetings will take place in the first-floor hearing room of the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 West Oak Street in Fort Collins.

The hearings provide residents an opportunity to learn more about county spending priorities and participate in the budget process before commissioners adopt the final financial plan.