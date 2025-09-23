Building the Future: Construction Con Prepares Northern Colorado Students for Careers in Trades

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Hands-on event at The Ranch to connect high school students with industry opportunities

LOVELAND, Colo. — October 15, 2025 — Hundreds of Northern Colorado high school students will soon have the chance to explore career opportunities in construction at the fifth annual Construction Con, hosted by the Northern Colorado Construction Sector Partnership (NOCO CSP). The event will be held Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

This immersive event will bring together 750–800 students from across the region to learn about diverse pathways in the construction industry. Students will participate in hands-on activities in carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, welding, and more, while also discovering career tracks in engineering, architecture, and project management.

More than 250 representatives from companies, universities, associations, and apprenticeship programs will offer indoor and outdoor exhibits to inspire students to consider the trades as a viable and rewarding career path.

A highlight of the program is the Neurodivergent and Workforce Development Hour, running from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Developed in partnership with TACT (Teaching the Autism Community Trades), Revel, and local school districts, this session is designed to create an inclusive environment where neurodivergent students can explore opportunities in construction.

“Construction Con is our flagship event,” said Isaac Bowen, Board Co-Chair of NOCO CSP. “It helps build a stronger talent pipeline and improve the perception of our industry, while giving students a window into careers they might not otherwise experience.”

As Northern Colorado faces ongoing workforce shortages in the trades, NOCO CSP hopes the event will inspire the next generation to step into high-demand roles that are vital to the region’s growth.

For more information, visit nococsp.com.