Windsor Launches Leaf & Branch Recycling Program This Fall

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New pilot program expands seasonal yard waste recycling options for residents

Windsor residents will soon have a new way to manage yard waste this fall. The Town of Windsor has announced the launch of its Leaf & Branch Drop pilot program, designed to make recycling more convenient beyond the annual Fall Clean-Up event.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 13—just after this year’s Fall Clean-Up—the program will operate through Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Windsor Public Services Campus, 922 N. 15th St. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will be closed on Sundays, holidays, and during adverse weather.

How It Works

The program is open exclusively to Windsor residents and requires proof of residency, such as a driver’s license with a Windsor address or a Windsor water utility bill. Fees will be charged per load, with credit card payment only:

Car, SUV, or pickup truck: $10

Single axle trailer: $15

Tandem axle trailer: $20

Vehicle and trailer combo: $25–$30

Leaves and branches must be separated. Bags—including compostable ones—are not accepted, and residents are responsible for emptying their own loads into designated bins or piles. Final loads will be accepted 30 minutes before closing each day.

Added Savings

To help offset costs, the Town of Windsor will offer a one-time rebate application, available online or at the Public Services Campus.

More details, including the rebate form, are available at windsorgov.com/YardWasteRebate.

Source: Town of Windsor