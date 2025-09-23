Vehicle Fire in Fort Collins Apartment Garage Prompts Evacuation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority responds to blaze near Horsetooth and College

FORT COLLINS – Residents of a Fort Collins apartment building were evacuated early Saturday morning, September 20, after a fire broke out in a vehicle inside the building’s attached parking garage.

Garage Fire, 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place, just west of Horsetooth Road and College Avenue. Ladder 5 was the first to arrive on the scene at the three-story building, where flames from a gas-powered vehicle were spreading inside the garage.

Garage Fire, 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters evacuated residents as a precaution, extinguished the fire, and conducted a thorough search for any possible extension into the structure. Smoke had filled the garage, and crews worked to ventilate the building before allowing residents back inside.

Garage Fire, 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Air testing confirmed it was safe to reenter. The last PFA unit cleared the scene at 3:11 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Garage Fire, 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

For more updates on Poudre Fire Authority and community safety, visit poudre-fire.org.

Garage Fire, 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Source: Poudre Fire Authority