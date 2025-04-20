Loveland Police Help Teen Pull Off Creative Promposal Surprise

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

When a Loveland teen needed help making his promposal extra special, he called the Loveland Police Department — and they delivered with lights, sirens, and smiles.

The student contacted the department’s Communications Center asking how to speak with an officer about a unique prom favor. Officer Hurst (pictured right) took the call and, with approval from both families, coordinated the surprise.

With Officer Hurst and Officer MacArthur (pictured left) arriving in patrol cars, lights flashing and a friendly chirp of the siren, the stage was set. The officers invited the unsuspecting young lady outside, where she was greeted by the teen holding a handmade sign that read:

“I know I’m not a cop, but will you be my ticket to prom?”

She excitedly said yes.

The department shared that this promposal was a great example of how law enforcement officers build positive connections with their communities. Both families expressed appreciation for the effort, and the teens now have a memory that will last a lifetime.

“This is what being an officer is all about — making a positive impact and engaging with our community,” said Loveland PD.

To learn more about community engagement efforts by the Loveland Police Department, visit lovgov.org/police.