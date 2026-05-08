Colorado State University Commencement Set For May 15-16

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thousands of graduates and visitors expected to bring major activity to Fort Collins

Colorado State University will celebrate more than 6,000 graduates during its Spring 2026 commencement ceremonies, May 15–16, drawing an estimated 40,000 family members, friends, and supporters to Fort Collins.

Community Message

The university-wide ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Canvas Stadium, where graduates will take the field in one of the region’s largest annual events. Officials are advising residents and visitors to expect heavy traffic around campus and throughout the city, especially on Saturday.

This year’s commencement speaker is Hunter Powell, a CSU alumnus and U.S. Olympic bobsledder. University leadership says his journey from student-athlete to Olympian reflects the determination and adaptability graduates will need as they move into their next chapter.

In addition to the main ceremony, colleges and academic units will host 20 smaller recognition ceremonies across campus on May 15 and 16. These events allow graduates to walk the stage, hear their names read, and receive diploma covers. Tickets are required for these ceremonies, and graduates have been managing RSVPs ahead of distribution.

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The university expects to award thousands of degrees across disciplines, including nearly 4,000 bachelor’s degrees and close to 1,000 graduate degrees. Honors distinctions and military commissioning ceremonies for Army and Air Force ROTC cadets will also be part of the weekend’s events.

For the broader Northern Colorado community, the impact will extend beyond campus. Local restaurants, hotels, and businesses are expected to see increased demand, while residents may encounter congestion near CSU and surrounding neighborhoods. Officials recommend avoiding streets adjacent to campus during peak times and planning travel in advance.

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Attribution: Colorado State University