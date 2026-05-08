Fort Collins Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Set

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free May 16 event helps residents safely clear garages and reduce fire risk

Fort Collins residents have an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous household materials later this month, with a free drop-off event aimed at reducing fire risk and keeping harmful waste out of homes and the environment.

Community Message

Hosted by City of Fort Collins Utilities, the event is scheduled for May 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 625 Ninth Street, with access via the entrance beside Sugar Beet Park. Officials encourage residents to take advantage of the event to clear out garages, sheds, and storage spaces as Northern Colorado moves into warmer, drier months.

Items accepted at the event include pesticides, painting products, household batteries, fluorescent lights, cleaning and automotive products, vitamins and supplements, personal care items such as lotions and hair products, and mercury-containing materials like thermometers and certain appliance switches.

City officials note that safely removing these materials from homes not only reduces potential fire hazards but also supports broader community efforts to minimize environmental impact. The event aligns with Fort Collins’ zero-waste goals, encouraging residents to reduce waste at the source, reuse items when possible, recycle materials, and dispose of hazardous products responsibly.

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Some items will not be accepted, including tires, electronic waste, asbestos, explosives, pharmaceuticals, bio-waste such as needles, and any commercial or industrial materials.

For those unable to attend, year-round disposal options are available at local facilities, including the Timberline Recycling Center and the Larimer County Landfill.

More details, including a full list of accepted materials, can be found here: Household Hazardous Waste Event Information

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Attribution: Information provided by City of Fort Collins Utilities.