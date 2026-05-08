PURITY RING Brings Two-Night Run to Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Electronic pop duo set for immersive performances in Fort Collins and Boulder
Fans of atmospheric electronic pop will have two chances to experience Purity Ring live, with back-to-back performances in Fort Collins and Boulder next week.
The duo will first take the stage at the Aggie Theatre on Wednesday, May 20, at 8:00 p.m., followed by a second show at the Boulder Theater on Thursday, May 21, at 8:00 p.m.
Known for their immersive soundscapes and emotionally layered performances, Megan James and Corin Roddick continue to evolve their signature style with a bold, conceptual approach. Their latest self-titled album draws inspiration from role-playing games, blending storytelling with shimmering synths, haunting vocals, and experimental textures to create a visually striking live experience.
Since emerging in the early 2010s, Purity Ring has built a devoted following with their genre-defying sound and artistic live shows. For Northern Colorado audiences, this two-night run offers a rare opportunity to step into that world—whether in an intimate Fort Collins setting or the historic Boulder venue the following night.
Both performances support a broader cause as well, with $1 from every ticket benefiting The Black Trans Prayer Book and its work uplifting Black trans and non-binary communities.
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